Corra.Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,554.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $1.06 million and $37,554.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.72 or 0.06919255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,527.30 or 0.99690222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

