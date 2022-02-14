Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Corning by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 408.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 4,232,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

