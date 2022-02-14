Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,473 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $62.83. 45,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

