Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 493 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 702.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $5.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

