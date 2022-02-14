Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397,965 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $253.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.20 and its 200 day moving average is $249.85. The company has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

