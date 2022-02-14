Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 157.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.87. 193,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,384,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

