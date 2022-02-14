Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

