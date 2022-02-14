Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 0.4% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.21. 7,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,155. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

