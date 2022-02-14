CORDA Investment Management LLC. Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

