CORDA Investment Management LLC. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,799,852. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

