CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 194,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $59.35. 142,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,245. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $57.81 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

