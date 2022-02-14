CORDA Investment Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,398 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 1.74% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 169.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 157,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,300. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.