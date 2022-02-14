CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 2,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,321,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.25. 339,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,139,279. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

