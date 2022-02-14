Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CRBP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,283. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.82. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

