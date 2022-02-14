CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 117,110 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,618,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 30.5% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 547,682 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 14.8% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 27.3% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,931,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 414,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

