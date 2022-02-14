Contrasting Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cerus alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cerus and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00

Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $28.28, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Cerus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Intersect ENT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $91.92 million 9.88 -$59.86 million ($0.35) -15.06 Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.35 -$72.32 million ($2.68) -10.20

Cerus has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -50.03% -65.94% -26.98% Intersect ENT -85.02% -151.36% -30.93%

Volatility & Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cerus beats Intersect ENT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.