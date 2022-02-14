Contrasting Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) & Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Atrion alerts:

This table compares Atrion and Bluejay Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $147.59 million 7.97 $32.12 million $17.70 36.91 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atrion and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bluejay Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 754.70%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than Atrion.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 20.58% 13.39% 12.05% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atrion beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is based in ACTON, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.