Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,500.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2,442.86.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,129.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.13 billion and a PE ratio of 106.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2,191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,146.01. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,598.51 and a 1 year high of C$2,385.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

