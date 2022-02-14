Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $100.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Confluent traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.96. 73,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,158,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.18.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Confluent from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $16,158,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 86,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,992,293.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 767,760 shares of company stock worth $55,000,568 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

