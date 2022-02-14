Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $414.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $110,456 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.