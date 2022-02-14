Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $414.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $110,456 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

