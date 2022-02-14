Compass Group LLC Sells 42,500 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Compass Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Patria Investments accounts for about 1.2% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.68. 768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,193. The company has a market cap of $914.94 million and a PE ratio of 19.01. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

