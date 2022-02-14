Compass Group LLC Increases Stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Vitru accounts for approximately 12.3% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compass Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vitru worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vitru during the second quarter worth $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at $69,694,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTRU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,590. Vitru Limited has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

