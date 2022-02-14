Comparing East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) & 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

This table compares East West Bancorp and 1st Source’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.90 billion 6.70 $872.98 million $6.10 14.74 1st Source $354.86 million 3.43 $118.53 million $4.69 10.46

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Source. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for East West Bancorp and 1st Source, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 0 8 0 3.00 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $94.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Source.

Risk and Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 45.83% 15.62% 1.46% 1st Source 33.40% 12.53% 1.53%

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. East West Bancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and 1st Source has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years. 1st Source is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of 1st Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats 1st Source on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses in commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.