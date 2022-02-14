Commodore Capital LP Purchases 1,001,896 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Commodore Capital LP increased its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,896 shares during the period. IVERIC bio makes up 11.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 2.64% of IVERIC bio worth $44,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of ISEE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,693. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

