Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
CVGI stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.
