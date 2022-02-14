Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,426,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 248,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 11.2% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 11.7% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.69. 448,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,345,121. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.