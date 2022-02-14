Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 223,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after acquiring an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

