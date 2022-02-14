Columbia Asset Management Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 183,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.
Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
