Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,475 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 240.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,405 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 58,911 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 564.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $77.79 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

