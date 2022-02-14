Columbia Asset Management Invests $337,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,555,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,480,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,066,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $53.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

