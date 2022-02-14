Columbia Asset Management Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,081,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

