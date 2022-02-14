Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $17.59

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $18.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 9,883 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.