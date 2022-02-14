Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Up 73.5% in January

Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. 375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,990. Coliseum Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

