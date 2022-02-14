Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 30,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CGTX opened at $4.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.