Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 129.98 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

