Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

