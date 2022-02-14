Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,794 shares during the quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Finance Of America Companies were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,923,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FOA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,617. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

