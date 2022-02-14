Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Coats Group stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.