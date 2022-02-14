Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Coats Group stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.
Coats Group Company Profile
