Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 247.9% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $104.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

