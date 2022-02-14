Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,795 shares of company stock worth $4,365,773. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $219.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.52. The company has a market cap of $610.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.15 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.