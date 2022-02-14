Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PayPal by 95.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.