Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

WMT opened at $135.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

