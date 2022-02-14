Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $149.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.62.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

