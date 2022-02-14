Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $6.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -2.84. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

