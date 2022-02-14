CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 361,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.08% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

