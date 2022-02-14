CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPAU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.80.

