CNH Partners LLC Invests $19.86 Million in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 518,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,448. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

