CNH Partners LLC Buys New Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 349,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,087,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,735,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth $3,373,000.
Shares of CIIG Capital Partners II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.
