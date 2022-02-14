CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CMG Global Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259,330 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 3.1% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after buying an additional 1,450,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.83. 74,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

