CMG Global Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after acquiring an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 123,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,476. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

